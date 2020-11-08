Ivywild, in the city’s Southwest, has a history dating back to 1888.
It’s a history that includes a zoo, an amusement park, Victorian homes, farms and a baseball team called the Millionaires. And bears, including one known fondly as Phil, who returns season after season.
Just completed, colorful gateway murals tell the “Welcome to Ivywild” story — just in time for the city’s sesquicentennial in 2021.
Volunteers with the Ivywild Improvement Society board headed by Julie Nedrow teamed with city stormwater specialist Jerry Cordova for the project above Cheyenne Creek at South Cascade Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard. Designs by artist and Ivywild resident Kelly Noffsinger were chosen from five submissions and a paint stipend was provided by Mike Bristol of Bristol Brewing.
The canvases: nondescript, concrete street-side sidewalk Jersey barriers. Muralist Noffsinger, pulling her familiar little red wagon, worked on site creating large paint-by-number-type pieces that neighborhood volunteers helped complete as passersby honked and cheered.
A tagger damaged a portion of one mural, but it is being repainted and protected with clear coating.
Ivywild Improvement Society is involved in a number of streetscape and creek and area cleanup projects.
Mural plans are a frequent project for Cordova, who is also the man behind the city’s Stormwater Enterprise storm-drain art program. Next up are proposed trailside murals. Besides art, he’s also into music with the group Spur.
Upcoming nonprofit fundraisers
• November, a month of virtual Olympians replaces the annual Breakfast of Champions gathering to support the 93,000 patients served by Peak Vista Community Health Centers. See Mary Lou Retton, Apolo Ohno and more: peakvista.org.
• Replacing the 2020 Red Ribbon Ball, Safer Celebration ongoing virtual fundraiser presentations from HIV experts, coloradohealthnetwork.org
• Home Front Military Network Honoring the Brave, virtual fundraiser for newly merged Home Front Cares and Peak Military Care Network, 7:30 a.m., Nov. 13. The viewing party or watch later. Register: tinyurl.com/y68khj4u
• 48th annual November Noel, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, newest program Preemie Family Assistance Fund, NICU virtual tour, free, registration newbornhope.org
• Forks with Franco & Friends, benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18, meal kits to cook lasagna at home with chef Franco Pisani live streamed, $60, wine available, tinyurl.com/y42gas2a
• Night Out Project for The Place a former affiliate of Urban Peak, for homeless youth, Nov. 19-20, sleep out or donate to a team or participant shown online, theplacecos.org.
• Turkey Trot 5K to benefit Pikes Peak YMCA programs, virtual, run whenever and wherever you want, register through Nov. 23. ppymca.org/turkeytrot2020
•“In the Kitchen with Brother Luck” for Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, the chef cooks virtually from his restaurant, $75 includes an at-home cooking kit. Register: courtcare.org.