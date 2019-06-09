The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary has discovered the secret for a delightful spring ladies’ luncheon: Coach, Fossil, Kate Spade, Miche and Louis Vuitton along with fashions on the runway from Macy’s.
The sold-out event for 199 people May 11 at The Antlers drew groups of friends and several generations of families for lively conversation, auction action and shopping.
The benefit helps Salvation Army programs for underprivileged children, including Red Shield After School Program, summer day camp and scholarships, a back-to-school shopping spree for almost 100 children of the working poor and support for families moving into self-sufficiency. There are Christmas programs including a luncheon for seniors and Easter baskets for children.
Event co-chairs Julia McCollum and Marvel Thompson headed the committee of Pam Berg, the Rev. B.J. Cameron, Pat Collins, Nina Fay, Freda Frazer, Billie Sue Gonzalez, Auxiliary President Karen Hunt, Jeanette Johnson, Carolyn Marshall, Melinda Mazzarella, Gigi Nichols, Sherryll Parker, Lt. Col. Shawn Posillico, Susan Purstell and Sue Stentz.
