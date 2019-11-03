Red dresses, scarves, shoes, hats, ties, bags and just about anything else in shades of crimson, ruby and scarlet filled the halls and ballroom at The Antlers hotel Sept. 27 for the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon and Heart Education Day.
It was, said organizers, a time for women to be empowered, to be aware of their health numbers and to know their family health histories.
Linda Nath, event co-chair with husband Dr. Sunil Nath, said it was a day “for all the moms who take care of everyone else before they take care of themselves.” Looking out at the almost 400 lunch attendees, the Naths said, “One in three women in this room will battle heart disease.” To help with that battle and for research, guests and sponsors raised more than $177,000 for the American Heart Association.
Survivor Tami Van Dusen Ashley had been downed by heart attacks twice — no surprise exactly because all the men in her family had heart disease. Very physically fit and active, even doing CrossFit, suddenly she felt dizzy and then flatlined while her husband rushed her to the hospital. Two arteries were clogged.
The Naths wrote that with Go Red for Women, “we come together as Many Hearts, One Community — and together we can save lives. We all need to work together and stand united in our fight to save our daughters, mothers, sisters, and friends from cardiovascular diseases.”
