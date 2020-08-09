• Fur Ball, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Aug. 1, 7 p.m. The signature fundraising gala, with a virtual Hawaii-Fid-O theme. Tune in from home for the fun and share selfies of outfits and your pets. Donations to support homeless, abused and neglected animals. hsppr.org.

• National Mill Dog Rescue Virtual Dog Jog. Aug. 22, 9 a.m.-noon. Pups and their humans head out on their own to run “at a park, around your neighborhood, in the mountains, or at home on a treadmill.” Run or walk, then go online for activities. Register for Dog Jog 2020 Facebook Group at nmdr.org.

•Citizens Project Creating Community Virtual Breakfast and Cocktail Hour, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Zoom and Facebook Live, citizensproject.org and Facebook.

•Shrimp Boil to benefit Cheyenne Village, Aug. 28, possibly combining virtual or in-person at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, cheyennevillage.org

•Pasta on the Porch, TESSA, cooking competition judging at home, virtual silent auction, Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m., tessacs.org/pasta-2020/

• Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy, Oct. 10. Virtual. Supports Zach’s Place program for kids with disabilities. Comic Steve Mazan. Silent auction. sksfcolorado.org/event/noc