The Fur Ball has a unique personality.

For 26 years it has been a signature fundraiser, often raising major money to care for the animals at the “socially conscious nonprofit” Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. And over the years it has done so in the most clever ways as movie and TV show titles are tweaked into highly anticipated animal themes and costumes: “Bark to the Future” complete with a DeLorean, Superhero “Fantastic Fur” and this year’s “Pittie in Pink,” a high-school prom throwback of pink tulle, pearls and Aqua Net hair. Even some mullets at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Special ’80s pink attire had been rounded up by Ashley’s Attic. Glittery ears were added for the “ears and tails” competition called by auctioneer Rich Schur.

Adding to that special Fur Ball atmosphere are the traditional side-by-sides in hotel gala ballrooms with adoptable pets from the shelter. On April 22, tradition continued with 17 pups, kitties, bunnies and even a bearded dragon, some joining guests in the hallways and the reception and others walking the runway with sponsor volunteers in the Pet Parade.

The next morning happy humans headed for the shelter for meet and greets to see if they were matches with potential new family members. All 17 animals from this year’s Fur Ball were indeed adopted. They included three gentle pit bulls.

Jelly, age 5, spent his time cuddling with guests and getting belly rubs. Two others, 11 weeks old, were also cuddlers, with especially cute names, Chicken Nugget and French Fry. Also adopted.

It was a successful, sold-out event, HSPPR announced the next day. The 500 folks who had “the time of our lives” helped raise over $630,000 in “vital funds” for “lifesaving medical treatment, animal cruelty investigations, affordable and accessible veterinary care, and so much more” for the 27,500 animals that have arrived at the shelters each year. There are also Feral Cat Spay (and Neuter) Days.

In 2022, there were 46,045 animal law enforcement calls by HSPPR, 13,904 animals were adopted, 4,874 lost pets were reunited, there were 12,165 spay and neuters and 2,290 animals fostered. Duane Adams, president and CEO, reported there is a nearly 20% increase in animals brought into the shelter in 2023. That number could jump to 30,000 animals.

Adams said animals come from all areas, “because HSPPR is the only shelter of this magnitude along the entire Front Range of Colorado.”

Sharing his touching story in a special video was Jason Macom, who had suffered a serious injury while competing as a road and track cyclist. Surgeries weren’t successful and his leg was amputated, after which he competed as a paralympian.

Going through the life changes and surgeries, “you just need some help,” Macom said. His beloved Great Danes had died. During a family visit to the Humane Society, he spotted a dog all alone and realized he had a leg amputation as well. The dog, Asher, looked at him and smiled and that was that. “We’re better together,” said the athlete.

At evening’s end, Fur Ball attendees, board and volunteers were thanked, with special thanks to sponsors All Pro Capital, Animal ER Care LLC, The Broadmoor, GE Johnson, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Jim & Laura Johnson, MetLife Pet Insurance, Phil Long Ford of Motor City and Vickie and Gaylord Smith.