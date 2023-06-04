There are “angels in our midst” who quietly do special things for others, offering encouragement, paying it forward, helping out, giving of themselves.

That’s who Andy Petersen sees in the world and, as executive director of Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, sees at his work. They’re the hospice and palliative care teams providing “physical, emotional and spiritual support to patients and their families during some of life’s most challenging moments.” And they’re the foundation donors who help support that mission.

That’s the thank-you that 260 guests received May 6 at the foundation’s Illuminations breakfast at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame as $66,000 was raised for the nonprofit’s work.

It was also a special celebration and Quality of Life Award time for a person Petersen considers one of those angels, “a person whose life makes a difference,” said Jim Harris, foundation trustees board chair. “Her caring for our community. A role model as a mother, a wife, a grandmother, a beautiful woman.”

That honoree was community leader and longtime volunteer and board member BJ Scott. She and her husband, Randy, arrived in Colorado Springs 30 years ago. “I saw the mountains and said, ‘OK, God, what do you have for me? What is my highest and best use?’”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Her “best use” came in the community health field and, for almost 20 years until retirement in 2014, it was years of double and triple growth for Peak Vista Community Health Centers, where she served as president and CEO. She also helped form Peak Vista Community Health Centers Foundation to help assure health services for those in need.

Scott was co-founder of Innovations in Aging and a founding board member of Colorado Springs Health Foundation. For several years, she has helped others as a nonprofit governance trainer and career and life transitions coach.

A second award, “The Service We Provide,” went to CNE Jutta Jaworski, a beloved member of the care teams assigned to each hospice patient. She has a gift for taking care of the patients and their families at the end of life and has done it in a personal way for 28 years, said Dawn Darvalics, president of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. “She’s the first person in the room for the patient and the last one out.”

Jaworski credits her loving German family heritage and does consider taking care of the patients and their families as “a gift.” It’s important sharing that personal time at life’s end, she said in her straightforward way. And she knows how to guide families through it just as she knows what her patients’ wishes are ... because they’ve shared them with their trusted nurse.

On Saturday, Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, along with friends and families, released 1,000 butterflies in memory of loved ones. The butterflies flew skyward from The Secret Garden on 19th Street.