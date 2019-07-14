They lit candles, bringing homelessness into the light at the first “Dinner in the Dark” inside a big, white tent on the grounds of the Myron Stratton Home.
The rain got the signal June 22 and stopped just as guests arrived at the Homeward Pikes Peak fundraiser designed, said Executive Director Beth Hall Roalstad, for guests to “understand the sense of hopelessness our clients have experienced. We’re bringing it into the light.”
“Homeless Pikes Peak is helping one person at a time to recovery and stability,” Roalstad said. “We have to address these problems, and the number of homeless is growing.”
The 245 guests heard success stories and raised nearly $68,000 for the nonprofit’s programs: Harbor House Clinic and Residential, Housing First and Veteran Specific Housing, Project Detour for Women and Bloom Recovery Home for families.
Shining examples of how well the programs can work were speakers Milton, Gareth and Dominique. Theirs were familiar stories of past homelessness, dysfunctional families, sexual abuse, addiction, mental illness, children in the foster system and hopelessness.
The positives, they said to cheers, were successfully following the 12 steps to sobriety, erasing “faulty thinking,” resetting their lives, getting housing and jobs, and finding they have “a purpose in life.” And they are “part of a community.”
Roalstad said she witnesses this transformation of adults ages 18 to 75, and the “single most important step” is housing. Several plans are on the drawing board, including The Commons, close to bus lines, jobs, shopping and the community. It would be “infill construction” in an area at Uintah Street and Academy Boulevard where an apartment complex had burned.
Thanking those who are helping to move the programs forward, said Roalstad, are corporate partners such as honoree Jim Johnson of GE Johnson Construction and those at the sponsor dinner tables. HPP’s board members were thanked: Luke Travins, Pete Frech, Pat Rigdon, Juli Williams, Dave Blazi, Justin Burns, Stacey Burns, Jill Gaebler, Margaret Ruckstuhl, Craig Schlattman, Carolena Steen and Robert Worrall.
Roalstad also thanked her team of staff and volunteers for the first “Dinner in the Dark,” headed by Francie Crary.
