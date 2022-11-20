It’s the busiest of times with nonprofit Homeward Pikes Peak adding more affordable housing, more sober living clinical services and more residential treatment where pregnant mothers can a with their babies. And there’s even more.
But executive director for five years Beth Hall Roalstad and her staff and board took an evening’s break with supporters Oct. 15 to celebrate the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary.
Ingrid Richter and Jim DiBiase opened their spacious, art-filled home overlooking the city for the special event.
Roalstad credited Bob Holmes for his dream 20 years before that came to fruition over years. Holmes, she said smiling, couldn’t be there for what he started because he is traveling as he enjoys retirement. “It’s important to acknowledge those that helped us move forward in the beginning,” Roalstad said.
She honored R. Thayer Tutt and El Pomar Foundation for the nonprofit’s first grant. Cindy Aubrey and Deborah Hendrix were honored for a first Homeward Pikes Peak office at Pikes Peak United Way.
Mayor John Suthers was thanked for the city’s support as “El Pomar and the city helped put Homeward Pikes Peak on the map.” Suthers said he was proud that with the support the number of affordable housing units has more than tripled. “There is only so much federal money and Beth has navigated this world. Homeward Pikes Peak is becoming an organization with a great deal of credibility.”
Roalstad said that in her work, “I get to realize real change in people’s lives.”
Asked how she manages to work at such a full-run speed all the time, she credited staff, board, supporters and the fact that when she was younger she was on the field hockey team. There was lots of laughter.