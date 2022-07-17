Just as the Opera Theatre of the Rockies Vocal Arts Festival is underway with “The Music Man” coming July 30-31, the Pikes Peak Opera League had set the scene in June with a Summer Afternoon of Song featuring a mezzo-soprano who got her start here.
Maire Therese Carmack welcomed a hometown group and members of her family to the beautifully renovated Peel House on the grounds of First Lutheran Church.
Her first voice teacher, Solveig Olsen, joined her former student for a duet, and her longtime accompanist Dan Brink had keyboard duties that afternoon. She had worked with Martile Rowland, founder of Opera Theatre of the Rockies, who was there.
Carmack was familiar to the local opera supporters as a finalist in Pikes Peak Opera League competitions during high school and had won a Career Advance Award during college. This summer she receives the Opera League’s Career Enhancement Award.
Her bachelor’s degree in music and philosophy is from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in 2016, and she has a master of music in voice performance and literature from the Eastman School of Music.
“We have watched her blossom,” said Opera League President Susan Rae Jensen.
This season, Carmack will be an apprentice with Santa Fe Opera, a participant in Renée Fleming’s Song Studio at Carnegie Hall and a soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony.
Next year, she has a contract with Deutsche Oper Belin in Berlin, Germany.
Guests at the afternoon of song were appreciative as her powerful voice filled the large rooms of the once-again-elegant, 115-year-old yellow Italian Renaissance mansion on North Cascade Avenue, the early-day residence of William and Patty Jewett, and then the Giddings family.
A favorite song was “Habanera” from Bizet’s “Carmen,” a work she will also perform with Deutsche Oper Belin.
The Pikes Peak Opera League dates back to 2001 and followed the 1979 Colorado Opera Festival Guild. In 2003 it started an association with Opera Theatre of the Rockies supporting opera programs, music and performers including Opera Theatre Goes to School, introducing it to local schoolchildren.