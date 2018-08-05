The Patty Jewett Women’s Golf Club has a long history at one of the country’s older courses.
The Patty Jewett Golf Club, then the Town and Gown Club promoting the sport, was formed in 1897, and in 1910 the golf course and clubhouse were started privately on Española Street property then outside city limits. It was donated to the city in 1919 by William Jewett in memory of his wife, Patty Stuart Jewett.
In 1916, the course had been the site of the first Colorado Women’s Golf Association Match Play championship. Although the official date for the start of Patty Jewett Women’s Golf Club is unclear, member Deb Floersch found the year 1931 on their first club championship trophy. Since then, it has been an almost 100-member, 18-hole competitive club, and longtime members recall that the men’s association and their wives had been instrumental in setting it up.
They’re hard-core golfers but have a giving-back goal as well. Tournaments and events raise money for local women’s and children’s charities. The July 12 tournament and luncheon presented a check for more than $10,000 to Safe Passage, the support system for more than 925 children annually as they go through abuse investigations.
The golfers also have raised money for Susan B. Komen, the Women’s Resource Agency, Urban Peak and Colorado Springs Food Rescue.
In 2016, PJWGC was named Colorado Women’s Golf Association co-honoree as Club of the Year with Fitzsimons Women’s Golf Association. The honor included the charitable donations and “commitment to golf or their community through innovative programs or competitions.”
