Dressed in bright red, 375 guests combined healthy heart education sessions with a heart-healthy luncheon at the 16th annual Go Red for Women.
They spent the morning at Cheyenne Mountain Resort because, in the words of keynote survivor Mikki Gates, “Women, we are in this together.” A number of men were there in support as well.
Heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women, brought research and prevention donations of $136,000.
National sponsors were Macy’s and CVS Health. Locally, it was Centura Health, Amgen, UCHealth, Lyda Hill, Interim Healthcare, Wellness Construction Group, Edwards and Encompass Health.
Keynoter Mikki Gates, an active type who usually climbed mountains and rocks, was closing business one day when she couldn’t understand the words her employee was saying. And she was short of breath.
At age 36, she was having a stroke. Doctors found a large tumor in her heart. Two years later, stabilized by a pacemaker, she’s traveling, hiking, climbing and can breathe deeply again. Once again, Mom is ahead of daughter Annie Riggin when they hike.
Upcoming: 36th annual Heart Ball, To the Moon and the Stars, To Life, Feb. 23, 2019, The Broadmoor
