Enticing smells coming from the big Buffalo Gals grill on the tree-lined parking lot at Bear Creek Nature Center. Young summer campers happily explaining what they had learned about animal pelts to the grown-ups. Plates and plates of goodies were ready, tempting desserts donated by local restaurants. Engaging conversations about birding, wildlife and nature.

It must be Happy Trails fundraiser time, a summer tradition supporting the county nature centers, and for 2023 it was on sunny Aug. 18.

County Community Services Executive Director Todd Marts updated the guests, a number of them members of the 40-year Friends of the El Paso County Nature Centers. So many programs and amenities available to the community and it’s “all for free” at the two nature centers, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek, Marts said.

There is something major on the drawing boards and the focus of the fundraising evening. Displays showed the first plans for the nothing-short-of-spectacular Fox Run Nature Center tucked into Black Forest. An enthusiastic Marts described “an expanded canopy” that will take nature lovers above the forest trees.

A final plan should be in place by year’s end, and the county’s third nature center could open in 2025.

Like Bear Creek and Fountain Creek, Fox Run Nature Center will be an educational and interpretive center but focusing on the ponderosa forest area of the northern county.

A vision statement calls the planned center “one holistic experience that celebrates the natural environment and fosters stewardship of the land while connecting people from all walks of life.”

Marts sees the center “as kind of a quiet spot in a busy place, so people can go there to relax and enjoy the outdoors.” Its interpretive trails are planned to be “interconnected with the existing trail system.”

Marts also updated guests about two programs put in place this year, the Trailability Trail Access Program and a VIP trail for the visually impaired. For Trailability, the county and The Independence Center added two Terrain Hopper off-road mobility vehicles for those with mobility limitations to be able to traverse the trails and the parks. There is no cost (communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability).

For the VIP trail, trained volunteers on the Terrain Hoppers accompany those who are visually impaired as they travel the trails and experience being outdoors. A reservation system is in place.

The nature centers’ popular summer camper program for youngsters drew 300 this year and was in evidence at Happy Trails as campers shared what they had learned one on one with guests.

The centers had 5,000 field trip participants, Marts said.

Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers are trained volunteers from across the community with docents leading environmental education programs and serving as information specialists at the reception desks.

Special memories were shared of Paula (Kessinger) Megorden, who died in April. Starting in 1995 beloved “Paula” started a 28-year career at Bear Creek Nature Center, starting as naturalist interpreter before serving as center director and volunteer coordinator. A special plaque at Bear Creek honors her.

Her obituary said that at the nature center “she inspired, educated, and led nature programs for literally thousands of children. She will always be remembered for her beautiful, constant smiles and laughter, her exceptional knowledge of nature and her education, encouragement, and growth of others.”

Visiting longtime family friends and sharing stories were Paula’s husband Frank Megorden, sister Terri Cotten and Howard Lankford, and brother Greg Kessinger and wife Jackie.