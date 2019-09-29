Griffith Centers for Children has been helping troubled youth in Colorado since 1927.
For the sixth year, led by chef/restaurateur Brother Luck, it has involved the young people in its Griffith’s Kitchen fundraising gala, teaming professional chefs with them.
Board members, sponsors, staff and supporters gathered at Creekside Event Center on Sept. 12 for the culinary competition.
The professionals were Tyler Peoples with student chef Benjamin; Justin Castor with student Jose; Susanna Maestas with student Izaac; and Andres Velez with student Jose.
Heading the evening with the hors d’oeuvres course were chefs from the center, chef Page and chef Michael, who provide the hands-on training at the Griffith Centers Culinary Program.
The Centers’ Foundation Board members are David Brinker, Brent Phillips, Kristin Brownson, Bruce Kolbezen, Kari Simpson and Kelly Ayers.
More: griffithcenters.org
Photos: gazette.com/life/around-town