Musical Swings, back and forth, back and forth, 110,000 tuneful times.
Once again a highlight of summer’s Green Box Arts Festival, the swings made a popular-demand return visit in July as part of the 10th anniversary celebration, after an inaugural appearance in 2014.
Young and old had been pumping back and forth on the 10 swings that produced musical sounds. When folks worked together, those sounds turned into musical pieces.
How to better last summer’s arts success in Green Mountain Falls? Christian Kirkpatrick Keesee shared the results from 2018 and had exciting news for supporters, the arts community, Ute Pass volunteers and guests from Kirkpatrick Bank during a Dec. 16 reception at the beautifully decorated Cheyenne Mountain Country Club.
Keesee, co-founder of Green Box with his husband, Larry Keigwin, renowned New York choreographer, has set a 2019 festival date of July 4-13.
The featured art will be a giant, airy Janet Echelman installation of engineered fiber floating high above Green Mountain Falls lake. Echelman’s work has been commissioned around the globe, and her TED Talk is available online.
The dance portion of the festival will feature “Dynamic Duos” in ballet, modern, tap dance and others. The featured dancers are innovators Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer.
Reception guests also heard about plans for artist-in-residence housing and The Terrace Theater, a new stage to be built near the lake.
Excitement was palpable throughout the country club as plans were unveiled, and Keesee thanked everyone for years of support and participation.
