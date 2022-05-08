Stories of success and 700 people were at The Broadmoor to cheer and celebrate “Flight to Independence” with Goodwill of Colorado.
The annual dinner took on an especially festive air as guests, sponsors and honorees were able to gather April 20 after pandemic delays.
Four top honorees were in the spotlight as their stories unfolded on stage and in videos.
There was silence and a sharp intake of breath throughout the ballroom as the story of Sally Francklyn, Community Employee of the Year, was shared.
The athletic, lifelong skier survived a nightmare on March 24, 2012, and doesn’t remember anything about the day on Cody Peak in Wyoming. Just outside the steep ski area, she fell and crashed almost 1,000 feet down a narrow couloir. Flight for Life. Shattered helmet, broken ankle, broken back, broken neck, fractured skull. Traumatic brain injury and there are symptoms that she’ll deal with the rest of her life.
The Air Academy High School graduate of University of Colorado Boulder, who had worked at Ski Magazine and in public relations and was volunteer ski patrol at Copper Mountain, had to relearn basic life skills, but she and her family knew she would never be the same Sally. Instead, she said, her parents, brother and sister-in-law and boyfriend Cody were “helping me find myself again.”
Job interviews, however, were frustrating dead ends. Then she and her mother, Sally, found Goodwill Staffing Services, which worked as her advocate “finding a job using my skills for a purpose.” Goodwill Staffing, said the video, “helps people find rewarding employment when they are unable to do it on their own.” Her appreciative mother said, “they can see the good in Sally.”
Sally was placed in a temp-to-hire position with U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Perfect for her love of sports and her background.
Honoree Cate Tabor, Achiever of the Year, was a single mother of four who had struggled with being homeless and dealing with a cognitive disorder. Her hopeless world changed when she was trained and hired as part-time cashier at a Goodwill store. Then she turned into superachiever and is now “a top-performing store manager.” Add to that being a mother and grandmother and a new bride, whose husband, Joel Elter, gave her a big kiss after she told her story.
Karl Kubovec’s enthusiasm ignited the audience as he was named Independence Award honoree. His intellectual disability hasn’t stopped him in life and after time he got a job as custodian at the Air Force Academy. Then he earned a transfer to Goodwill’s commercial laundry where he happily folds and irons linens. He lives in a host home and loves his housemates and his cowboy hat.
Melissa Gonzalez was named Helms Legacy Award honoree and shared that she had always been told there was something wrong with her. The identity crisis and depression could have changed when she understood she was gay, but instead led to being told she had to fix herself. She came to live with a sister in Colorado Springs and got a degree in IT, first interning in Goodwill’s LIFT IT training program before being hired. She is, in the words of her supervisor, “amazing” and solves the tech problems. “I believe in myself more, I am celebrating me for who I am,” said the new homeowner and Goodwill ambassador who wants to become a supervisor and administrator.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Dona Hildebrand, 94, was named Goodwill’s Guiding Light for her ongoing support. She gifted the nonprofit with three wheelchair-accessible vans and was presenting sponsor of the Chic Boutique helping women’s career development programs.
Other awards included Goodwill of Colorado Award to Pikes Peak Workforce Center and Extending Goodwill Awards to Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, USI Insurance and Hoste.