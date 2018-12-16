For 24 years, gingerbread men and their houses have welcomed holiday partygoers into the 119-year-old Historic Day Nursery for Early Connections’ Gingerbread & Jazz.
The celebratory night Nov. 10 raised more than $82,000 for early education at three local centers for children from low-income working families.
As delighted Director Diane Price said, it’s a fun evening “about the children. This is about their future. The future leaders. We don’t get do-overs in early education.”
As the 300 guests strolled the halls of the historic nursery, competitors built themed gingerbread houses, jazz musicians played on the different floors, Cravings buffet goodies were dished up and the evening concluded with dancing to Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.
The three foodie judges, Isabel O’Dell, Heidi Trelstad and Teresa Farney, had the difficult chore of judging the large gingerbread concoctions that later were auctioned.
Winning “gingerbread masterpieces” were: First Place, “Christmas with Shrek,” Icing on the Cake; Second Place, “Christmas Under the Sea,” The Sugarplum Cake Shoppe; Third Place, “The Who House,” Picnic Basket; and People’s Choice, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,’” Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
Playing all that jazz were Julie Bradley and Friends, Wayne Wilkinson Trio and Ian Ferguson.
Diane and Mike Bell were hosts in a special VIP room with samples of fine spirits.
Carmen Boles was chair of the event committee with members Brianna Colbrunn, Darlene Cramm, Liz Denson, Rebekah Gans, Sandy Jaray, Natasha Main, Tracy Mobley Martinez, Frank Rotunda, Trudy Taxman, Melissa Willers and Mary Beth Williams.
