New local nonprofit Friends of the Children celebrated its inaugural year with a special fundraising evening, gourmet meal and wine pairing at Four by Brother Luck.
The group’s focus, said Executive Director Judy Cara, is making generational change “one child at a time.”
Friends of the Children has, the program describes, “a (30-year national) proven track record of mitigating trauma and improving access to needed supports for youth and caregivers. When families can safely heal together, the long-term effects of trauma on children are reduced.”
Cara explained that in its first year the local nonprofit enrolled 24 children in the program, supported 75 caregivers and siblings, and collaborated with seven school districts and multiple nonprofits. Six staff members were hired amd 244 hours of training completed. “And this is just the beginning.”(friends coloradosprings.org) It is in a temporary donated space with plans to create a clubhouse and office space at Pikes Peak United Way’s new southeast Family Success Center.
Board chair Debbie Wynn said their chapter began “with a dream to bring consistent, caring professional mentors, called Friends, to the most vulnerable children in the Pikes Peak region. I’m happy to say that our dream has become a reality.”
Brother Luck, who was on a book tour, said via video that he strongly believes in the power of mentorship, has benefited from it and uses it as he works. Then he introduced his staff, who guided diners through the multi-course dinner and wine pairing: Four by Brother Luck General Manager Matthew Sparks, who described the courses, and sommelier Steve Kander, who described the wines.