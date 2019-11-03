Foster children are often bouncing balls, going from place to place to place. Where will they land and who will be there to believe in them and care about them?
Then comes a special place, a special foster family. After that is when Fostering Hope comes in. An entire community of volunteers comes together to help those foster families, those new family units.
Now, 13 years after Nick Colarelli founded Fostering Hope, 650 volunteers have helped 130 foster families and 700 children, a number of which were followed after they aged out of the system and then through emancipation. A number of the FH kids have been adopted and 100% of the older teens helped have graduated from high school. Several older youth have moved into new transitional, residential-hall-type housing where they learn life skills.
Supporters, volunteers and foster families cheered the successes at an Oct. 3 luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel, raising $67,000 with an additional $48,000 in recurring pledges.
This will help support even more foster families and children, said Executive Director Dr. Angela Carron and Director Brian Newsome.
A standing ovation followed former foster youth Astride Mukabagula’s story of dreaming of a father and mother to take care of her when her parents and an uncle were murdered in the Congo. An immigrant, her wish came true with Greg and Marti Borden, who were at the lunch. There was also an international mentor and a Fostering Hope team just for her and today she has a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She hopes to have her own business.
