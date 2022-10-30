What started out as ideas and dreams at the Colarelli family kitchen table in 2006 filled a 2022 hotel ballroom with 500 supporters, volunteers and interested learners on Oct. 6.
It had become the Fostering Hope nonprofit, with teams of volunteers from the faith community becoming extended support families assisting and supporting foster parents. In addition it has developed a “family” support system there for 18-year-olds who age out of the foster system and are suddenly coping with moving forward in the adult world.
Guided by Angela Carron, co-founder with her father, Nick Colarelli, Fostering Hope went from a tiny group of trained volunteers serving two families to more than 800 volunteers and 156 foster families served, Carron told the fundraising community luncheon.
Bolstered by the strength of their family, the word “family” is vital in their work and is, in fact, a necessity in life and not a luxury, Carron said.
“Love and belonging are fundamental to human flourishing, Carron said. “No one should have to go through this life alone. And we discovered there is no lonelier place than in the world of foster care.”
The program has teams in place to be there for busy foster parents, much like grandparents and aunts and uncles. Maybe it’s transporting the youngsters to their sports or music classes or even helping the adults with chores like cleaning the house, cooking a meal or folding the laundry. Sometimes it’s just about having time for a nap. Sometimes it’s just about listening. And these relationships often last for years.
The Fostering Hope program firmly in place and growing, the volunteer Colarellis can step away. Carron said she is “a wife, daughter, mother, auntie, niece...and now a mother-in-law.” And someday, a grandmother, she hopes. Dad Nick has retired from the family construction company. Family members are together in the Colarelli Family Foundation.
Carron announced, “We have found Brian Newsome, our executive director, and Jenni Swogger, our program director, to take this work into the future and ensure it sustains. Like a good family, we had to learn when to let go and let ‘our baby’ grow up.”
Plans are underway for what’s next, Newsome said. “Stability amid uncertainty” is something Fostering Hope is “uniquely positioned to provide.” What they do helps fill in the gaps as they work alongside professionals, he said.
Newsome pointed out that children in the Fostering Hope program are not bounced from foster home to foster home, a situation that national statistics say often leads into the juvenile justice system. For education, “to date, 100% have graduated or gotten a GED.”
“Foster parents, meanwhile, are not quitting. In fact, they are adopting. Our adoption rate is nearly three times higher than unsupported families,” Newsome said.
Plans for a foster parent alumni group are underway, as requested by the parents. Also in preliminary stages are a program to share the Fostering Hope model with other communities.
Luncheon speaker Elizabeth Velez-Garrett said Fostering Hope didn’t exist when she was growing up, “but I wish it did.”
Her mother had tried to protect her and her four older siblings from their father’s “drunken rages,” taking the punches herself. Then their mother disappeared. Their father said she had abandoned them. Only years later, when her skeletal remains were found, shot in the head, did they realize he had murdered her when she was divorcing him and planning an escape with the kids.
The children became the victims of his drunken rage. Social Services was called but he was a highly respected member of the community and the children were too afraid to tell the truth, she said. When evidence finally pointed to their dad, he shot himself in their backyard.
“People entrusted to love and protect you can do great harm, while total strangers — a teacher, a bus driver, a Fostering Hope volunteer — can become family.” A neighbor took them in, Elizabeth went to law school and is today a family law attorney, married and the mother of a teen.
Kathy Rose told her “Foster Mom’s Story,” admitting tearfully how difficult it can be. Just when she was ready to give up, she was led to Fostering Hope. Helped by the volunteer team, now she is adopting her foster children.
Luncheon donations and pledges have brought in more than $180,000 for Fostering Hope’s programs.