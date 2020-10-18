The day was all about “HOPE,” the focus emblazoned on watch-party cookies.
It was the theme of a day about older foster kids and foster families as Fostering Hope went online at noon and late afternoon Oct. 8 for its annual fundraiser.
Across the community, small groups shared Urban Egg box lunches and Boonzaaijer Dutch Kitchen “HOPE” cookies as they watched a virtual presentation.
Fostering Hope, the nonprofit program of community volunteers started in 2006, is there for young people aging out of foster care and as support teams for foster families.
They are not a foster-care agency, but instead are “working alongside the foster care system,” said the on-screen Executive Director Dr. Angela Carron.
There are no fees for services, as they work in partnership with child placement agencies, Department of Human Services, faith communities and businesses, she said.
Director Brian Newsome and Carron described their program coordinators as “the essence of Fostering Hope’s work and success.” They are the leaders and train teams of community volunteers.
Some volunteers are there for the older foster youth and others as parts of teams who become extended families to support foster parents. This way, fewer foster families are burning out while often multiple children are safe during programs leading toward possible reunification with parents, they reported.
Donations from the fundraising day, with a matching grant, brought a preliminary figure of more than $94,000 and donations were still arriving at fosteringhopefoundation.org.
Upcoming virtual nonprofit fundraisers
• 11th annual Shrimp Boil for Cheyenne Village, order curbside pick-up dinner and s’mores dessert by Tuesday at cheyennevillage.org/shrimp-boil. Pick up 3-5 p.m. Friday, Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Dinner at home, virtual program 7 p.m.
• Tall Tales benefit presented by Children’s Literacy Center, 7 p.m. Saturday, livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube, hear “Wonky Donkey,” and success stories from CLC families and tutors. Register at TallTales.com or childrens literacy center.org
•National Mill Dog Rescue Virtual Gala, 6 p.m. Saturday, meet rescue dogs in videos, silent auction, register: tinyurl.com/NMDRGala2020
• Happy Cats Haven Black Cat Disco Ball, virtual gala, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, costumes, music, auction, pet rock decorating, on Facebook
• Armchair Telethon, Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, music and entertainment, facebook.com/BGCPPR, or any time bgcppr.org/give
•Pawtoberfest, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, virtual, Oct. 26-30, costume contest, shelter pet parade, dog walk at home, puppy and kitten videos, pawtoberfest.org
•US Association of Blind Athletes, Breakfast with Champions, virtual fundraiser, keynote by Paralympic medalist Lex Gillette, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30, registration at surveymonkey.com/r/2020_bwc
• Skate for Chicken to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen for children of fallen military and first responders, Oct. 31, skate, bike, scooter in your own neighborhood this year, presented by Chick-fil-A, register at aoafallen.salsalabs.org/2020skateforchicken
• 13th annual Jewel of a Wine Tasting and Gourmet Food Gala to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, in-person or virtual, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6, in-person, DoubleTree by Hilton; for virtual wine and chocolate, link to livestream. Tickets: SpringsTeenCourt.org
• Turkey Trot 5K to benefit Pikes Peak YMCA programs, virtual, run whenever and wherever you want, register through Oct. 25, $30 and $5 for furry friends, price increases Oct. 26 and Nov. 23. ppymca.org/turkeytrot2020
• 48th annual November Noel, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, newest program Preemie Family Assistance Fund, NICU virtual tour, free, registration newbornhope.org
