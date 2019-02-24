In a little twist of song lyrics, Pam Shockley-Zalabak isn’t the Oklahoma “girl who cain’t say no.” She’s that powerhouse lady to whom community leaders, educators, developers, philanthropists and politicians can’t say no.
Three hundred and sixty friends and supporters had a lot of fun with this as they roasted and toasted the revered former chancellor of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs during the ninth annual Cheyenne Village fundraiser Feb. 16.
Shockley-Zalabak could only shake her head and laugh when she was told over and over that it was such an honor to be chosen to be roasted. “I’m not sure,” she said, chuckling. “But I’m honored to support Cheyenne Village.”
She survived inside jokes and story after story to help raise more than $230,000 for the nonprofit, which serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping them live independently.
Emcee Martin Wood showed his comedy chops as he pulled out “25 years of material” from working closely with Shockley-Zalabak. As UCCS senior vice chancellor of university advancement, Wood and the former chancellor would oversee a commuter campus that grew to more than 12,500 students and became a top university.
As they traveled on UCCS business, said Wood, he quickly learned that the roastee is navigationally challenged when she drives. That’s true, she admitted. There was laughter as Wood recalled going around and around the Cloverleaf in Denver five times before they finally found their way off.
He shared her Oklahoma farm country history and her basketball prowess stories. All along the way, “Pam has always been a trailblazer,” he said.
Also sharing good-natured Pam stories were Phil Lane, Chris Jenkins, Mary Ellen McNally, UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy and next year’s roast targets Kyle and Sally Hybl.
From the audience, Marvin Strait, who had survived his roast in 2015, announced that there’s “just one thing Pam can’t do. She can’t be a member of the El Paso Club.” Laughter all around at the pointed jab at the historic, all-male club in downtown Colorado Springs where Strait renounced his membership when women still weren’t allowed membership in a new age.
Off campus during something that not even closely resembles retirement, the honoree had been interim CEO and now senior adviser for the U.S. Olympic Museum. She has her own CommuniCon Inc. for organizational and leadership development.
But asked why she had stepped down as chancellor in 2017, Shockley-Zalabak finally snared her own gotcha moment, pointing across the stage at emcee and vice chancellor Wood.
