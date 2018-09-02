Popular Denver Bronco wide receiver Vance Johnson, one of the Super Bowl “Three Amigos,” was thankful to be back in Colorado “where it all started and almost ended.”
Followed by an NFL Films documentary crew, he told Colorado Springs audiences the hard truth of Bronco glory before crashing into addiction, going broke and almost dying.
At an Aug. 24 “Come Walk With Me” breakfast for Springs Recovery Connection, he emotionally described his New Jersey gang-banger and alcoholic wife-beater father. Vance escaped into sports, gaining fame as a University of Arizona Wildcat and then a Denver Bronco.
Never having “smoked weed, never drinking,” he had the NFL worries about the botched play or dropped pass that could “get me cut.” So Vance did weed and became a functional alcoholic, mixing it with prescription drugs. He lived the high life. He “got a woman pregnant, and we had a son,” then teammates told him they had slept with that woman as well.
“By using (drugs and alcohol), I could cope with my life.” He married seven times “because I couldn’t navigate relationships” and blamed his parents for the example when he became a wife beater.
He was $1 million in debt, had pawned his championship rings, lost his restaurants, mourned his son who was killed in a motorcycle accident and “used myself into a coma.”
The savior was a treatment program through the NFL. “I could be part of the solution. I became a sober coach. Kids listen to athletes.” He found God, became an “Own Your Sobriety” community spokesman for Futures Recovery Healthcare and came back home to Colorado to tell his “football life-redemption story from addiction.”
He talked to students about having dreams, being bullied, having sports and friends and about their parents not always getting along. He knows how it affected him, too.
The inaugural benefit for Springs Recovery Connection was what Vance called a “chance to give back,” to support the nonprofit of peer recovery coaches as they “walk together” with those on the journey.
