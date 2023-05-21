The first stand-alone teen drop-in center in the county, Forge Teen Center, is closer to reality.

A major step was announced at an April 20 capital campaign luncheon with supporters: the purchase of a 22,000-square-foot building near downtown and, handy for teens, on the city bus line.

“Today is an important day in the history of Forge Evolution, and we are excited to share it with you,” said CEO Morgan Mote.

Next up in the three-year, $4 million campaign, the building will be remodeled and changed from offices into a community-centered, four-nights-a-week “hub for teens,” Mote said.

By May 2026, organizers hope that 1,000-2,000 youths will be served at the center. It will include a Wellness Center where young people can have fun as well as access support.

“There will be a recreation room with arcade games, individual therapy rooms where youth will have the privacy to talk to professionals about sensitive issues, and group rooms to build community among the teens,” Mote said.

The Forge project, formerly Teen Court, had been rebranded in 2021 as Forge Evolution as it changed directions, said Mote. Teen Court, founded in 1994, is one of the pillar programs of Forge Evolution.

The Forge drop-in program started at a temporary location in January 2022. Program director Sam Hanson said, “In the last nine months, we have seen over 500 youth. We are seeing up to 60 youth in one evening. These young people are from all over the community. The majority of our youth are from school districts 2, 11, 20, 49. We love having the ability to serve all teens and meet them where they are.”

Luncheon sponsors were ANB Bank, Urban Egg, Bill and Judy Mackey, Steve and Carolyn Blazer, HPE, Gold Hill Mesa, Donley Law, Crystal Clear Solutions, Skyway Creations, and Dan Selman. Urban Egg gave a $10,000 match for donations.

Upcoming: Kick Off the Summer for youth and family, yard activities, food trucks, June 24, 2132 E. Bijou St., noon-4 p.m. forgeevolution.org