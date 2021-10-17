The last two years have been busy and “really exciting” for Homeward Pikes Peak, with its programs for “the homeless, mentally ill and addicted individuals or families.” More than 750 are being served, and programs continued in full during the pandemic.
Those words, by Executive Director Beth Hall Roalstad, rallied 130 supporters at a Sept. 24 “Hope Never Ends” fundraiser at Gold Hill Mesa. Those gathered, Roalstad said, are people “who believe that homelessness and addiction are not an end of the line, but rather that hope never ends and rebuilding a life is always possible.”
Homeward Pikes Peak offers five housing programs and substance abuse counseling, as well as two nationally accredited sober-living programs.
The Housing First program for chronically homeless individuals offers housing and case management for mentally ill homeless adults with substance abuse.
This year the nonprofit broke ground on its first construction project, The Commons, a 50-unit complex for supportive housing for low-income families and homeless singles, including veterans.
The Bloom Residential Treatment Center and Sober Living for pregnant women and mothers dealing with substance abuse is projected to open in 2022. Roalstad said that, at any time, there are 15 pregnant women in jail who are now sent to Denver or Pueblo treatment centers.
Two emotional case studies brought home the importance of the Homeward Pikes Peak programs. Leah Tounzen, now 21, told how she experienced addiction problems from the age of 10. Years later she was eight months pregnant with her son when she went into the treatment program. Leah told guests she was very nervous in front of them and had practiced all that day on how to tell her story.
A mother and daughter told their story showing that “addiction can touch any family, anywhere,” Roalstad said. The daughter grew up in privilege, having two parents who met her needs and without experiencing abuse or trauma. Yet, she descended into a dark mental illness, depression, cutting and burning and attempting suicide. She experienced years of treatment centers, addiction to meth and crack, expulsion from school and felony charges and was “on a trail of destruction,” she said.
Her mother felt she had lost her daughter, whom she felt would end up in prison or dead. “I had lost all hope,” the mother said. One more treatment center and her father said that was all. She went into sober living and a 12-step program, and nine years later “shows up as a healthy mom, a suburban life, with three children, two on the autism spectrum.” But she recognizes that her recovery is “up and down.” Years of addiction, self loathing, self harm and “feeling I didn’t belong. I am learning to live with my past now,” the daughter said.
There was stunned silence as mother and daughter stood side by side recounting their difficult journey. As the evening ended, they were surrounded by empathetic guests.
Information: homewardpp.org