Outdoors was all about cold and winter, but indoors at Stargazers Theater on Feb. 5 the talk was all about tying flies and fishing on the rivers at the 14th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour benefit for Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing.
The nonprofit and its volunteers introduce fly fishing as part of physical and emotional rehabilitation for disabled active military and veterans.
PHWFF Colorado Springs mentors and participants are busy with fly-tying classes until April. Then they will pack up their colorful little lures with names like Wooly Bugger and Rooster Tail and head for the rivers and reservoirs for fishing trips. Volunteers and participants develop strong friendships as they create and fish together, said the organization’s members.
At the film festival, the several hundred fisher folks bought tickets for chances at prizes lining the Stargazers stage, everything from the latest fishing gear to trips.
There was enthusiasm running through the crowd during films onscreen traveling to top fishing spots from Michigan to Wyoming, Honduras to Greenland.
Sponsors of the fundraiser included Angler’s Covey, Royal Gorge Anglers, Pikes Peak Trout Unlimited, Costa Sunglasses, Yeti, Simms Fishing, Scientific Anglers, Ross Reels, Abel Reels, Nokian Tyres, Oskar Blues COS and Adipose Boatworks.