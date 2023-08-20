The national First Tee provides youngsters an opportunity to learn and play golf, with life skills part of the program as well.

Before COVID, the local program drew 700 young golfers and now, as First Tee — Southern Colorado in four counties, it has reached 2,800 in 2023. Ages are 3 to 18.

A crowd of 132 supporters visited Valley Hi Golf Course on a sunny Aug. 12 afternoon to sample a “Tees, Tacos & Tequila” fundraiser for the growing program. Money raised goes toward scholarships, resources for families and help with golf equipment for those needing a little assistance to play.

The large green practice area at Valley Hi was ringed with tents of vendors offering up unique tacos and pairings of tacos and tequila. Voted the favorites were the Patty Jewett Bar & Grill’s mahi fish tacos and Salsa Brava’s taco-tequila pairing.

Vendors and taco teams also included Chuy’s, Jose Muldoons, Bird Dog whiskey, Corazon Tequila, Kangaroo Coffee, Keg 1 Colorado, Milagros Cocina, The Picnic Basket, Tepex, Titos Vodka. 3 Margaritas Pueblo and Valley Hi Grill and Pub.

During ball drops, there were opportunities to win golf packages at Perry Park Country Club, Colorado Springs Country Club, Eisenhower Golf Course, Patty Jewett and Cherokee Ridge.

First Tee — Southern Colorado Executive Director Sandy Johnson said the organization works to empower youths. The participating golf courses are Valley Hi for El Paso County, Elmwood in Pueblo, Four Mile in Fremont County and Shining Mountain in Teller County.

At Valley Hi, Johnson said, they always have access to the practice area, a four-hole par 3, and a year-round indoor facility at Platte Avenue and Academy Boulevard.

During “Tees, Tacos & Tequila,” youngsters were practicing their swings and shots toward a big pink hippo with huge open mouth and playing Chippo, shooting toward baskets on a slanted board.

The nonprofit is also school based with elementary school physical education classes with the program and field trips. It also works with partnerships with Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and others. “The partnerships are at no cost to schools or nonprofits,” Johnson said. There are also summer camps.

Focus for the future, she said, is “keeping up with the growth.”

For more information: firstteesoco.org.