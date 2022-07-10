Seniors, ages 65 and above, are the fastest-growing age group in the country, according to the U.S. Census.
As those numbers go up, Silver Key Senior Services is growing as well, serving 11,000 people in Colorado Springs and expanding to reach “out to Calhan and up to Tri-Lakes,” the nonprofit’s officers and board shared with guests during its Senior Summit. In June, Silver Key merged with Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance with a new name of Silver Key at Tri-Lakes Senior Center.
Silver Key has 400 volunteers helping seniors, following the focus “Aging is ... All of Us!”
The organization’s inaugural Senior Summit, June 16 at The Antlers, started a busy day with a benefit breakfast and time with supporters and sponsors, followed by an Expo with 70-plus vendors and educational sessions.
The 500 at the breakfast learned firsthand about Silver Key’s 2022 award winners, starting with Lifetime Commitment Award recipient David Lord.
Lord, the award described, “is someone who has been committed selflessly to the care and assistance provided by Silver Key. He has been in service to Silver Key for many years, and if you’ve ever visited our campus you’ve probably met in the room that shares his name.”
The honoree, chair of Silver Key Foundation, quietly explained that he is fortunate “to be in a position to be a philanthropist to make things happen.”
The Silver Key Champion Award went to Mayor John Suthers “who has been an ardent, outspoken supporter for the senior population.” He and his wife, Janet, have volunteered during Meals on Wheels Champions Week for many years.
Recently, Suthers’ support for Silver Key Apartments at South Murray helped them secure tax credits to move the work forward, said Jason DeaBueno, president and CEO.
Suthers said the credit should go to city Community Development Manager Steve Posey. To be built in spring 2023, this will be affordable senior housing.
Named top volunteer of the year was Ron Burge, who had 800 volunteer hours for 2022 and more than 1,433 hours of lifetime service in companionship and administrative areas. He is a leader in the Volunteer Impact Program, facilitating new volunteer orientations.
Those at the breakfast learned about the city approval for a two-year project replacing the aging Colorado Springs Senior Center on North Hancock Avenue. The center is operated by the YMCA and will be more than 25,000 square feet, allowing for expanded programs and more participants.
After the breakfast, Expo doors opened to 1,200 who had registered to visit with vendors, have health checks and enthusiastically pack their swag bags with all sorts of goodies.