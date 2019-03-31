Emerald green and gold. Glittering shamrocks. Bright ties.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort turned Irish on March 16 for the 18th annual Catholic Charities of Central Colorado St. Patrick’s Day Gala.
A lively, fun evening of laughter and toasts was all to raise $300,000 for the nonprofit’s health and human services programs.
CEO Andy Barton, calling Catholic Charities a “lighthouse for those in need,” told the 400 attending that the three numbers of the night were 31,169, 33 and 3. The number 31,169 represented those who had received services in the past year from the 75 programs and services, and for Barton, there should no longer be a reason for that number to exist. “They should not need these services.” Not the meals, the housing or the jobs, if these had been in place before they were needs.
Instead, he enthusiastically described the number 33, those families who now have safe and stable housing, the families on their way to not needing Catholic Charities any longer.
The number 3 was the three women featured in the evening’s videos: Simone, Judy and Sarah.
Simone has become the first in her family to “break the cycle of homelessness.” Judy, who suffered a traumatic brain injury that pushed her into homelessness, now is a trained Peer Navigator for Catholic Charities, helping others find resources. Sarah was married with children when life took a turn and she was suddenly homeless. Now she has learned to support herself and her children.
The women were examples of the programs needed, Barton explained. For example, the life skills and career development program could place 160 in jobs this year.
The Family Connections program at the former Helen Hunt School has been “amazing” and is close to outgrowing its space. Women are becoming empowered, he pointed out, and able to say, “I did this myself.”
Barton thanked all those present for helping make it happen.
In a touching, emotional tribute, auctioneer Kevin Patterson led a toast for Barry Sobral, who died during the week of the gala. Barry and his wife, Betsy, had been 12-year supporters of Catholic Charities and she was co-chair of the gala on multiple occasions, including the 50th anniversary in 2018. “We lost Barry,” Patterson said. “He wouldn’t want grief, so a toast.”
Also honored during the evening was Vicki Dimond, a 10-year volunteer on the gala committee.
Other multiyear sponsors and committee members included: 15 years — Mortgage Solutions Financial, Sue Forester, Murphy Constructors, Inc., Chuck Murphy, The Gazette, U.S. Bank; 14 years — Kanet Pol Bridges Printing, O’Briens Carpet One, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services; 13 years — Ent Credit Union, Diocese of Colorado Springs, Ryan Glass, Mike Wolfe, Phil Long Dealerships; 12 years — Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, Jane Gorab, The Faricy Boys.
