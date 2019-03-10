It was much more than a 22nd annual fundraising luncheon after church Feb. 24.
It was the announcement that the Family Promise Interfaith Hospitality Network could shelter as many as 60 more homeless families.
It was the exciting introduction of a former homeless mother of six as the nonprofit’s executive director.
And it was all about Millie.
Family Promise and IHN, with 38 partner congregations, offer a road to self-sufficiency to homeless families who receive case management, education and short-term shelter in local churches.
Michael Royal, retiring as executive director, had led the plan for collaboration through the Colorado Springs Homelessness Initiative and partnering with the Catholic Church and nonprofits such as Partners in Housing. Plans are for the 20 new low-barrier family shelters by this year and 40 traditional housing units to come.
The expanding program goes forward under new Executive Director Kat Lilley, who understands intimately how IHN works. Six years ago this August, she and her six children had been accepted into a church shelter, finding compassionate, supportive strangers who fed them, kept them safe, played with the children and were there for them. She had been afraid she would be considered a failure as a mother, but that didn’t happen.
Today, said Lilley, 65 to 100 families each month are turned away because of limited capacity. Many have faced evictions, and after that, “it is almost impossible to reenter the housing market,” Lilley learned.
Families who lose their housing “go underground,” she said. “You’re scared people are going to take your children away.”
Hearing Kat’s story, the founder and president emeritus of Family Promise National, Karen Olson, said this is “a caring community” and “that’s what Family Promise is, community.” And this is where Millie comes in. Olson, a successful corporate marketing manager from New Jersey, was headed to a business luncheon meeting in New York City when she passed by one more of the many street people with bags of belongings. In a chance discussion, Olson learned that the woman hadn’t eaten since the day before. Then she learned the woman’s name, Millie, and a bit of her story, and it became personal. Olson told her sons they would make sandwiches and “find more people like Millie.” And they would take time to talk with them and really know them. “I was on a journey but didn’t know it at that time.” The Family Promise mission she founded has helped 700,000 people through 180,000 volunteers and 6,000 congregations with shelter, meals and support services.
