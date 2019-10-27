For 20 years, a dedicated nonprofit advocacy group, the volunteer Historic Preservation Alliance of Colorado Springs, has worked to preserve and protect this community’s historic sites. The best projects of 2019, including restoring and recycling buildings as well as stewardship of historic locations, were honored at a Briarhurst gala, “Preservation by the People” on Wednesday.
The group announced its first Champions of Preservation Award to Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum director Matt Mayberry and staff for a five-phase, multiyear exterior restoration and preservation project including stone and masonry restoration. The museum was also recognized for achieving its national accreditation.
Excellence Awards presented:
• Commercial Rehabilitation/Restoration: Trolley Building, 514-528 S. Tejon St., owner Niebur Development, architect Echo Architecture, contractor Thomas Contractors, financial partner Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership.
• Residential Rehabilitation, 944 N. Walnut St., owner Carl Bourgeois, architect Cliff Taylor.
• Compatible New Construction: Penrose Athletic Center, Fountain Valley School, architect CSNA Architects.
• Civil Rehabilitation of a Historic Landscape: North End Woodlands, partnership Old North End and City Forestry Division.
• Civil Restoration of a Historic Building: Palmer and Jones Hall, 33 N. Institute St., Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, architect Brian Calhoun, HB Contractors for Jones Hall, GE Johnson for Palmer Hall.
• Compatible Landscape for Historic Property: 1905 N. Cascade Ave., owners Jerome and Nancy Flesher, landscape architect, DDD Landscaping.
• Stewardship of a Historic Property (100th anniversary): Patty Jewett Golf Course, owner City of Colorado Springs.
• Stewardship of a Historic Landscape: The Colorado College Arboretum, steward Colorado College Forester.
Leading the HPA board is President Roxanne Eflin. Board officers: Gary Conover, gala chair Tim Boddington, Justin Hutchcraft; board members are Meghan Crandall, Patricia Doyle, James Fennell, John Haney, Jeffrey Long, Eric Metzger, Al Rohr.
