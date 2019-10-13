They’re eight different downtown churches of different denominations and since 1982 they have collaborated in a “Christian response to providing basic human services to low-income and homeless people in crisis.”
Ecumenical Social Ministries (ESM) breaks ecumenical barriers, say church leaders and volunteers, who gathered for an annual Faces of Dignity fundraising dinner Sept. 26 at The Antlers hotel.
The founding churches: First Baptist, First Christian, First Congregational, First Lutheran, First Presbyterian, First United Methodist, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal and St. Mary’s Catholic Cathedral.
Sometimes those in need arrive requiring groceries or prepaid meals, socks, a shower, to do their laundry or to find a path toward self-sufficiency.
“We provide services with respect and dignity,” said Executive Director Rev. Ann Steiner Lantz. “People are loved for who they are.”
From the evening’s video: a goal of ESM is for people to leave with hope.
More information: ecusocmin.org
