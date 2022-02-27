It was time for a celebration reception as record final numbers were announced for the annual Empty Stocking Fund campaign.
By evening’s end on Feb. 8, representatives of 20 recipient health and human services organizations left Penrose House with checks in envelopes that totaled $1,727,433.
Those donations, “every single dollar,” raised went straight to the groups, pointed out an enthusiastic Gazette Charities Foundation Executive Director Deb Mahan. Administrative costs and expenses were covered by the foundation and El Pomar Foundation, ADD STAFF, Pikes Peak Community Foundation and the Anschutz Foundation.
It was a community effort, speakers pointed out, with 1,926 donations made between Thanksgiving and Jan. 21. Matching funds were provided by El Pomar Foundation, $1 of every $3 donated, up to $200,000, and the Bruni Foundation, $1 to every $10 donated, up to $70,000.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the impact of these funds,” which will touch 350,000 people and families, said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.
The money raised was especially vital during COVID-19, when unexpected need was felt everywhere.
“We have endured two years of pandemic and have endured so much,” said Care and Share Food Bank CEO Lynne Telford. “Lives have been altered.”
There were lines for food, said Telford, and Care and Share Food Bank distributed 23 million pounds in 2021. A particularly special new addition were two Sunnyside Markets where “our neighbors” have food cards and come in to shop. The most served population, Telford said, “are single mothers who are working, and we are there.”
The Gazette started the Empty Stocking Fund in 1984 to adopt several community families over the holiday season with $40,000 in gifts and money for 27 families. By 1994, it had become a community fundraiser supporting five nonprofits.
For the 2021-22 year, the 20 Empty Stocking Fund partner agencies were: American Red Cross Pikes Peak Chapter; Care and Share Food Bank; Catholic Charities; CPCD/Head Start; Griffith Centers for Children/CHINS Up; Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center; Lutheran Family Services; Mercy’s Gate; NAMI; Partners in Housing; Peak Vista Community Health Centers; Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care; The Place; The Resource Exchange; The Salvation Army; Silver Key Senior Services; TESSA; Tri-Lakes Cares; Westside Cares and The Y.