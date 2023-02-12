The cheers coming from Penrose House on Feb. 7 were for one of the highest amounts raised during Empty Stocking Fund campaigns, more than $1.5 million.

It was a catered evening reception for nonprofit partner agencies and boards, community partners and donors to celebrate the results of work that begins each Thanksgiving.

As it moves forward into its 40th anniversary year, Empty Stocking Fund benefits 20 El Paso/Teller county health and human services nonprofits, who received envelopes with checks at the conclusion of the reception.

The entire amount raised goes to the nonprofits, with expenses and overhead costs covered by Gazette Charities Foundation, El Pomar Foundation, Pikes Peak Community Foundation, ADD STAFF and the Anschutz Foundation.

Gazette Charities Foundation Executive Director Deb Mahan said, “Every single dollar raised goes right to the agencies.”

Donations are matched. The Bruni Foundation matches $1 for every $10 raised up to $100,000 and over the years this has totaled over $1.1 million. El Pomar Foundation matches $1 for every $3 raised up to $200,000.

Kyle Hybl of El Pomar Foundation said it’s with pride they “have stood side by side with The Gazette for Empty Stocking Fund for 25 years.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sharing how a partner agency had helped her family during a crisis was Joy Hammitt. She and her husband, Gary, like so many other small-business owners, were struggling through the COVID downturn. After all, there was little, if any, demand for new office furniture and equipment at their business, Positive Office Solutions. But they were figuring out how to cope.

Then Joy was in an extremely serious accident and “took a hit to the head, facing severe cognitive impairment.” She had to relearn basic life skills. Medical bills skyrocketed. And how could they pay the mortgage or the utilities or provide for their three children?

They checked with Tri-Lakes Cares for temporary help “and we were so blessed,” said Joy. There was help to keep them going, “quality food to make for our family” and so much more.

It started “a love affair for our community and Tri-Lakes Cares” and today she is on the board of the nonprofit.

Mahan said a favorite quote from Francis Bacon says it best: “But men must know, that in this theatre of man’s life it is reserved only for God and angels to be lookers on.”

The 2022 nonprofit agencies were: American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado, Care & Share Food Bank, Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, CPCD Head Start, Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, Mercy’s Gate, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, NAMI Colorado Springs, Partners in Housing, Peak Vista Community Health Centers, Pikes Peak Hospice, Safe Passage, Silver Key, TESSA, The Place (former affiliate of Urban Peak), The Resource Exchange, Salvation Army, Tri-Lakes Cares, Westside CARES and The Y.