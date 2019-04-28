She wasn’t alone on the stage at The Broadmoor, Discover Goodwill President and CEO Karla Grazier said, saluting about 700 attendees at the 20th annual awards dinner April 17.
“YOU Complete the Picture of ‘Our Mission: Independence,’” was the evening’s theme, and Grazier noted that it has 1,400 employees, 1,500 volunteers, community partners and donors. Last year 9,000 people were placed, and “we have put 76,099 on the path to independence, serving almost 85,000 people in the community.”
The special annual award went to the newest Guiding Lights: Bart and Cathy Holaday. They have supported Discover Goodwill initiatives through the Holaday family’s Dakota Foundation grants, loans and gifts and Bart’s service on the board. “Discover Goodwill,” said Bart, is the “most efficient and effective nonprofit.”
Angel Green, assistant manager at West Retail Center in Old Colorado City, received the Legacy Award for turning her life around from “a carousel of destructive relationships leading to bad choices with tragic consequences.” Family alcoholism and abuse, her own drug addiction and dealing, relapses, five children. Then the Discover Goodwill Employment First program and volunteer work at a retail center. Now, management-level work and a solid family life.
Mellowny Becton was named Community Employee of the Year as part of the janitorial services team at the Air Force Academy. The delightful young woman had forcefully set out for independence and succeeded with her own home, job, art, a new car and regular visits to Starbucks with friends.
Larry Langston had been the very picture of success. Military career, longtime marriage and 16 years of classified work with a defense contractor at NORAD. Then came the dominoes. Laid off because of a missing key certification, and he had to take any job he could get, starting with pizza delivery. A cancer diagnosis. His father’s death. Then life turned around with the LIFT IT program at Discover Goodwill, where his “fun spirit” lifted the class. With Community Partner Boecore Inc.’s classroom instruction and vocational guidance, he was certified. And employed by Boecore.
Ryan Bowlds, the Achiever of the Year, had a lonely life because of Asperger’s. Now 27, he smiles a lot as he attends Discover Goodwill’s Possibilities program, where he loves the art center and gym and wants to have his own retro gaming store. He also loves his job at a pet store.
Other awards:
Extending Goodwill: Salvation Army, Colorado Springs Utilities, Lexus of Colorado Springs.
Discover Goodwill Award: GE Johnson Construction Co.
Community Partners: ABF Freight, Ace Hardware, Atmos Energy, The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Mountain Country Club, Cheyenne Village, Colorado Industrial Recycling (glass), Dion’s, ImageFirst, Phoenix, Pikes Peak Community College, Silver Key, Veritas Management Group.
