El Cinco de Mayo has a 39-year community mission: “Honoring Our Culture — Investing in our Future Through Education.”

Cultural activities kicked off the 2023 celebration the week prior with an annual low rider and car show competition in Memorial Park and was capped May 6 with a fundraising scholarship gala and a dance at Creekside Event Center.

Over the years, more than $300,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

Starting the evening were mariachis with the family band Mariachi Diamante from Pueblo. And a delighted audience met a wonderfully unforgettable young star, lead singer 6-year-old Phoenix Benavidez. Guests encouraged the family to pay some return visits to the Pikes Peak region.

During the program, three well-known Hispanic residents shared their thoughts and encouragement to the scholarship awardees. Sheriff Joe Roybal said to “never forget your heritage.” As “the little Hispanic kid from Stratton Meadows Elementary School,” he had never dreamed of being the sheriff but later asked, “Why not me? I never forget ‘why not me?’” and that’s something the students should always ask themselves as well, he said.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

City Council member Yolanda Avila said she always asks, “What do you live for?” For her, “I’m an expert in community” as she serves her Southeast District 4. But politics wasn’t always an easy choice, she admitted, after losing her first race. Then success.

El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. was an Air Force lieutenant colonel who had been director of intelligence in the U.S. Embassy in Bogata, Colombia, a teacher and Sunday school teacher. He was elected commissioner and was a candidate for mayor.

Keynote speaker Damion H. Cordova encouraged students and adults as well on “the benefits of lifelong learning” that doesn’t stop with formal education.

Families and friends joined the 11 honored scholarship recipients: Hanna Arellano, UCCS; Paula De Jesús Arvelo, CSU; Oscar Duran Reyes, Pikes Peak State College; Delzie Gamez, PPSC; Alexis Garcia, Northwestern; Juliana Garcia, Colorado College; Ingrid Hernandez-Bandrich, Colorado Mesa; Karel Hernandez-Bandrich, UCCS; Jayden Lucero, UCCS; Hawraa Martinez, PPSC; Ana Villazon, UCCS.

Board members of El Cinco de Mayo are Carmen Abeyta (32 years), Cindy Archuleta, Linda Jaworski, Lorainne Ragain and Michael Berniger. Amy Sanchez-Martinez was the evening’s emcee.