It’s a busy 125th anniversary year for the oldest nonprofit child care organization in Colorado, Early Connections Learning Centers, based all these years near downtown Colorado Springs.
As part of the celebration, supporters, board and staff partied on Oct. 1 at the Doubletree Hotel. Welcoming guests, emcee Scott RC Levy brought Liz Denson to the stage. She had, said Levy, been president and CEO of Early Connections for “93 days, 2,232 hours, 133,920 minutes, 8,035,200 seconds.”
In June, Denson replaced president and CEO Diane Price, who had been Early Connections’ leader for 33 years and is sharing retirement time with husband Rick.
Denson recapped the history starting with the 14 women who, in 1897, helped working mothers by starting the Colorado Springs Day Nursery Association at 822 S. Tejon St. It was quickly too small and philanthropist Alice Bemis Taylor made a gift of the grand Day Nursery to be built on Rio Grande Street. Dedicated in 1923, it is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
“To this day, our commitment to these early tenets has never changed,” Denson said. “Over the last 125 years, Early Connections has worked to respond to the needs of children and families in our community, never compromising on the quality of care provided.”
“While we are celebrating our legacy tonight, we are not done,” Denson said. As the city grew, Early Connections did as well. There are four sites for early childhood education and child care, school-based locations and a network for licensed home child care providers.
Fundraising is under way for protective and renovation work on huge stained glass and leaded glass windows and doors at the Historic Day Nursery building. More children will be served as the Antlers Place site, originally opened for child care during the WWII era, is rebuilt and named for Alice Bemis Taylor. It will also have a regional development center for early childhood education professionals.
The return on this investment “is invaluable,” Denson said. “Without someone to care for their children, parents can’t work. If anything, we all learned that over the past two (pandemic) years.” Denson is the working mother of a young child.
Denson thanked everyone for their support and led a toast to “making a difference in the life of a child.” She introduced a video featuring Lavender, Amelia, Charlie and Noah, all with delightful quotes about being Early Connections youngsters.