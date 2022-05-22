The 443 guests strolled the halls of “Downton Tabby’s” Yorkshire country estate, known the day before as the Doubletree by Hilton.
Once again, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region had turned its annual Fur Ball fundraiser into a creative theme night, following traditions set by “Game of Bones” and “Bark to the Future.”
By evening’s end on May 7, the courtly crew had raised $525,000 for the shelter’s homeless or abused animals. It will help cover finding new homes for animals and subsidizing low-cost spay and neuter, vaccinations and wellness exams.
“We’re so grateful to our community for their support,” Duane Adams, HSPPR president and CEO, said a day later. “We had incredible supporters of pets and our community at Fur Ball on Saturday, and we’re thankful for their help in our continued success to care for over 23,600 animals each year.”
There were other numbers shared at the event for 2021: 11,503 animals adopted, 43,417 animal law enforcement calls, 4,559 lost pets reunited, 12,593 spay and neuters and 2,507 animals fostered.
Adams introduced Don Addy, Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers board chair, explaining that the shelter and Crime Stoppers are now teaming on animal cruelty cases. There were 4,600 cruelty calls last year but many more unreported, they said, because people worry about retaliation if parties discover who had called law enforcement. Starting in 2021, callers could report animal cruelty anonymously to the Crime Stoppers tip line.
The busy “Downton Tabby” night started with adoptable dogs visiting guests at the hors d’oeuvres and silent auction reception. HSPPR staff and volunteers were hosts and hostesses at tables explaining various shelter programs. After dinner, guests raised their bid paddles to make donations and then competed during a Rich Schur-led auction for dinners, trips (even ones to Tuscany and Banff), sports events and an opportunity to make their own pet a star.
After a pet parade of pups and kitties down the runway, guests could meet and greet their favorites before going to HSPPR the next day, possibly adding new family members.
Presenting sponsors of this 25th Fur Ball were All Pro Capital, Animal ER Care, GE Johnson, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Jim and Laura Johnson, MetLife Pet Insurance, Phil Long Ford of Motor City, Vickie and Gaylord Smith and The Broadmoor.
UPCOMING: Pawtoberfest, dog walk and beer fest, is Sept. 17, pawtoberfest.org.