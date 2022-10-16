Dressed-up and nicely groomed pups got pats and cuddles from people in gala attire, some who even got down on the floor eye to eye with them at The Broadmoor International Center.
How those dogs’ lives have changed. They had been trapped in lives in dreary puppy mill cages until they were rescued by National Mill Dog Rescue.
On Oct. 1, the dogs were the stars of NMDR’s PAWSibilities fundraising event. Volunteers walked them or carried them through the evening’s cocktail reception and silent auction. Later they were part of a Doggy Parade of foster dogs, adoptables and lucky rescues with new homes.
The gala marked the 15-year anniversary of NMDR and was a hybrid of 185 in person combined with 60 virtual joined from across the country.
Founder Theresa Strader shared the early history of the rescue, focused on Lily, the first little mill dog who stole her heart. Lily had perhaps 13 litters, all taken away, and lived a miserable wire-cage existence. Her face was disfigured, her jaw rotted off from lack of medical care.
Strader bought her at auction and Lily became her inspiration. Lily died of cancer in 2008, a treasured pet. The Mill Dog Rescue she inspired has saved over 17,600 dogs from across the country.
Strader told guests plans are in place to help other organizations start and save even more dogs. They also work toward the end of puppy mills.
Auction items were popular; one of the top was an autographed Taylor guitar gifted to David Dickey, bass player in the band America, when he was hospitalized with cancer.
Bringing in a bid of $5,500 was a Pedego City Commuter Electric Bike.
Bidders also raised paddles to sponsor the next NMDR rescues that will bring back about 100 dogs a month to NMDR in Peyton. There are live videos from the site when the vans return with their special cargo.
Supporters also do birthday donations for their birthdays or in memory of dog lovers.
Sponsors of the PAWSabilities fundraiser were St. Paws Thrift Stores, Aspen View Homes, Bear Creek Mortgage Corp., Hammers Construction, Gary and Tibbie Smith “along with Miss Lily, Ellie Mae and many other rescued pups,” Wagner Family of Wine and KRDO News Radio.
Alisha’s Pet Playcations helped care for the doggies who were part of the gala.