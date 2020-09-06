Mid-August has traditionally been time for a festive Discover Goodwill Enchanted Weekend.
Days and evenings drew more than 1,000 supporters each year for designer shopping, a themed formal dinner, golf and an evening filling the outdoor mesa at Garden of the Gods Resort with tables of gourmet treats from area chefs.
How to proceed with this top fundraiser during 2020’s no-crowds time of coronavirus pandemic restrictions? The team at Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado made it work, mainly virtually, drawing a collective 400 guests and raising more than $650,000 on Aug. 14-15.
The shopping delight, Chic Boutique, offered sneak peeks of designer goodies online, a day of shopping for supporters at specific times and personal distances, and, on the second day, set times and masked visits for the public at the Garden of the Gods Resort Wellness Spa.
The packed gatherings of the past On the Mesa became On My Patio instead. Family gatherings and small parties were held outdoors at private homes.
Meals on special menus had been ordered for curbside pickup from a number of top restaurants and caterers. This became a perfect opportunity to support the local businesses as well as Discover Goodwill, organizers had decided.
At 8 p.m., people On the Patio all around the area offered a toast to Discover Goodwill and its programs that help thousands of people achieve jobs and independence.
The annual auction became a Virtual Marketplace Auction with days of bidding filled with got-to-have trips, meals, jewelry, wine and golf. Especially exciting were pieces by acclaimed artist Ron Apgar, who with his wife, Susan, had donated works from their personal collection.
Golfers enjoyed a sunny day of foursomes at Kissing Camels Golf Course as part of the weekend.
Top sponsors of the Enchanted Weekend were BBVA, Broadmoor Jewelry Company, Krueger Brothers Construction, Staples and Waxies. Chic Boutique was presented by Dona Hildebrand, Golf by Taco Bell and the Grage family, and On My Patio by GE Johnson.
Upcoming virtual nonprofit fundraisers:
• KPWE Movie Night, “Hidden Figures,” 7 p.m., Sept. 10, scholarships for nontraditional women students at UCCS, Broadmoor World Arena parking lot, tickets $39.50-$50 per car, broadmoorworldarena.com
• Youth Symphony virtual Night of White Lights, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, participants invited to dress up in white and celebrate at home, free or appetizers and libations picnic basket delivered from Garden of the Gods Catering, $100 per couple, music by Collective Groove, csysa.yapsody.com
•3rd Annual Come Walk With Me Fundraising Breakfast, Springs Recovery Connection, celebrating addiction recovery, virtually this year, Sept. 24, 7:30 a.m. srchope.org
•Night at the Drive In for CPCD, Oct. 1, gates at 6 p.m., video Head Start program presentation, complimentary treats and drinks, RSVP by Sept. 24, cpcdheadstart.org
• Special Kids Special Families Night of Comedy, Oct. 10. Virtual. Supports Zach’s Place program for kids with disabilities. Comic Steve Mazan. Silent auction. sksfcolorado.org/event/noc