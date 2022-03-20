The rally cry at American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women event was fitting: “Reclaim Your Rhythm.”

Zeroed in on heart health and cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women, it was especially appropriate given that those participating also were talking about emerging from the stress of the pandemic.

Go Red for Women drew attendees to Weidner Field’s VIP room March 4 for the luncheon and an enlightening time of support. It’s time for women to “take back control of your physical health and well-being,” emcee Dianne Derby said.

The message was personal for Derby as, for the first time, the television news anchor shared her story of heartbreak.

She and Don Ward had been a longtime evening anchor team at KKTV. In August 2020, there was an emergency staff meeting at the station. Ward had just died after suffering a heart attack while climbing a 14,000-foot peak in Colorado.

Derby remembers a “crushing” physical response. Her chest hurt, she fell to the floor and couldn’t stop crying. On air, she said she couldn’t believe he wouldn’t be by her side anymore. “He is the person I spent more time with than anyone, and I have affectionately called him ‘My Donner’ and ‘Work Husband’ for years,” she said.

Derby’s chest pains continued in the days after Ward’s death. After time, tests were run, which revealed she’d suddenly suffered from Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. Known as broken heart syndrome, it’s much like a heart attack and comes on during times of extreme stress, after a traumatic event or at an emotional point when the heart is suddenly stunned or weakened.

Derby knew she had to make a change and stepped away from television. There was a short stint in real estate, but the real impact was felt while writing a book she had been working on for several years, “Two Hundred Tuesdays: What a Pearl Harbor Survivor Taught Me about Life, Love and Faith.”

Derby and WWII veteran Jim Downing had been meeting Tuesdays, and she learned from him to slow the pace of her life, to accomplish things of significance and to not push herself so hard anymore. She encouraged the Go Red for Women attendees to learn as she did to “make positive moves for a better tomorrow. Reclaim your rhythm.”

With time, and after the completion of her book, Derby did make the move back into television when a position opened at another station.

Speaker Alicia Sauceda made positive changes as well after busy years as a volunteer, mother of two, wife who loves dancing and baking and being active. At 41, she had strange symptoms during her son’s Cub Scout meeting: hot flashes, nausea, indigestion, heartburn, extreme fatigue. The episode initially was dismissed by doctors, but the second time it happened she trusted her “woman’s instinct” and went to the ER. It was a 95% “blockage in the widow-maker artery.” Two years later, the symptoms resurfaced and her instincts kicked in instantly. Another blockage. Now she has celebrated a four-year anniversary and has run her first half-marathon. She urged women to “know your numbers and to focus on our health and ourselves.”

Colorado Springs Heart Association Executive Director Jacque Walsh said the luncheon signaled a return to normalcy for the nonprofit, with a first board meeting to be led by board chair Michelle Talarico and a full October event schedule to be planned.