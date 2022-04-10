Delighted women carrying new designer handbags and stylish totes left a luncheon at Pinery at the Hill knowing they had raised $25,000 for Salvation Army programs.
The annual Women’s Auxiliary Charity Fashion Show and Shopping Event made its COVID-delayed return March 19 with an enthusiastic crowd of 180 women.
Bidding was competitive during the busy silent auction, and the live auction included a Ted Baker of London handbag and a Kate Spade tote valued at several hundred dollars each.
Another highlight was a Macy’s fashion show with women from the auxiliary and family members as models, including Susan Albin, Marilyn Anderson, Pastor BJ Cameron, Becca and Lilea Frazer, Lillian Gonzalez, Kitty Johnson, Elise Martinez and Mary Starzeki.
Auxiliary programs include support of back-to-school shopping for children of families of working poor, scholarships for summer camp, a community Christmas luncheon for those in need and the Fresh Start program to help homeless to self-sufficiency.
Additionally, the funds raised touch more than 1,500 children in the community — many of whom are at-risk youth facing traumatic experiences and challenges, said Jeane Turner, community relations and special events director.
The fashion show committee was Pam Berg, Pat Collins, Freda Frazer, auxiliary president Billie Sue Gonzalez, Debbie Greier, Dona Gustafson, Karen Hunt, Sue Janes, Julia McCollum, Gigi Nichols and Peggy Tegtmeyer.
Upcoming is a May 7 Mother’s Day Tea with three seatings at The Salvation Army, 908 Yuma St. Tickets at eventbrite.tsacs.org.