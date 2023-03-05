The grand but tattered 100-year-old lady, the Colorado Springs City Auditorium downtown, awaits her future.

There are hopes and dreams and plans and prayers. There’s massive fundraising and grant writing going on, possible legacy room naming opportunities and a beginning for some events and music, memorials, art exhibits, children’s programming and even horror movies.

“The Aud” is city owned but sadly in need of repair, and there were fears she would be torn down. Sure enough, she has asbestos in her and heavy renovation and electrical work to be done, but that’s where those dreams come in.

The breathtaking look-what-could-be design plans by Semple Brown Designs of Denver are hanging for all to see. There could be 100,000 square feet, a big jump from its 30,000. A possible four floors, three performance venues, a cafe already named, culinary training already underway, a speakeasy bar, dressing rooms, conference rooms and media arts and theater arts programs.

The Community Cultural Collective was formed, a new 501©(3) nonprofit chartered to “preserve, reimagine and revitalize” the auditorium as a city center. Its sparkplug is president and CEO Linda Weise with a strong group of volunteers and “heavy lifters” — and if fundraising continues successfully the city could agree for them to eventually acquire the auditorium.

Making all that’s happening even more real, Weise, hostess Diane Wengler, staff and the board shared an evening in Denver on Feb. 25 with supporters at Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Semple Brown architects led a tour of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, one of their major projects and with some similar features in the design plans for the City Auditorium as well.

The DCPA and Ellie Caulkins Opera House are part of Denver Arts and Venues, the city agency that’s also “the landlord” for Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Coliseum, Denver public art and Denver Convention Center, among others.

The special evening also included dinner at Kevin Taylor’s in the Opera House Restaurant and the opening night Opera Colorado production of Korngold’s “Die Tote Stadt” (The Dead City). Opera Colorado and the City Auditorium Collective hope to work together on projects.There was a most unusual twist to the evening’s opera, but one that went off seamlessly. The soprano cast as the lead was stricken with a neurological issue after COVID and lost her voice.

Fortunately there was a dramatic soprano elsewhere in the country who had previously performed the role in the rather obscure German opera. She came to Denver in time to rehearse. While the lead silently acted the part on stage, this singer was at the edge of the orchestra pit singing the role. There was a huge ovation for the two women taking a bow together at evening’s end.