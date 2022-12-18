Two-dozen decorated table-top holiday trees were the draw for enthusiastic shoppers at the inaugural, and sold-out, Ronald McDonald House Charities Christmas Tree Festival.
Event chair Laura Boschert couldn’t stop smiling. When she had seen a similar nonprofit event in Denver, she knew it was perfect for Colorado Springs as well. And it was, Dec. 5 at Pinery at the Hill.
Admission included raffle tickets, which went into the boxes beside the trees each guest favored to take home.
Would it be the Olympic tree, the golf tree, the Hallmark tree with collectible ornaments, the book lovers tree, a tree for the pets or the wine tree? Or maybe the zoo tree with animal theme ornaments, a tree of socks, a tree of culinary delights or a Pampered Chef tree?
There was laughter and all sorts of lively conversations as tree decisions were made and tickets deposited in the boxes.
There were also 10 door-prize tickets to go into another box.
After a brunch by Garden of the Gods Gourmet, lucky tickets were drawn for the trees and door prizes.
And almost immediately guests started asking Boschert for another tree festival next year with even more trees.
Another highlight of the day was hearing the story of a Ronald McDonald House family, the Bremers.
Cami and Eli were athletic, active, community involved and living a Colorado lifestyle. Ready to add to their family, they prepared for baby Struthers in 2014.
Unexpectedly it became “some of the darkest hours of our lives,” Cami admitted, with Cami hospitalized in Cardiac ICU and son Struthers born at 27 weeks after an emergency C-section “to save both our lives.”
Mother and son “had a 25% chance of not making it,” Cami said.
Meanwhile, Ronald McDonald House was there for husband and dad Eli and the family, including when Cami was released from the hospital. Struthers was in the NICU for 105 days. When they could go home, “we didn’t say goodbye to Ronald McDonald House when we left,” said Cami.
Instead, they are paying it forward with Cami on the nonprofit’s board and the family involved with the RMHC, including supporting the entryway at the new house in north Colorado Springs where it says, “You will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you leave.”
Struthers was on oxygen until age 6 and now, at age 8, the former 1-pounder participates in sports and rode 15 miles in a bike ride over mountain passes. He made brunch guests laugh with his personality plus he helped at the brunch by drawing winning prize tickets.