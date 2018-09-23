The sun is rising even more brightly on the DayBreak program for adult day care in Woodland Park.
As Executive Director Paula Levy notes, the DayBreak family is growing, offering needed respites for caregivers as those they care for have social interactions and experiences away from home.
For Charlie Oaks, whose beloved Helgi suffered multiple sclerosis and strokes and had become non-verbal before her death, time with the trained staff at DayBreak was “a blessing.” His wife especially loved the music and pet therapies. Charlie wrote that it was the “short vacation” he needed from caregiving. “It was becoming obvious that I was getting weary in mind, body and heart.”
When Helgi died, Charlie, who has become a DayBreak board member, requested donations instead of flowers. The money helped buy a shuttle van for program participants.
Craig Baker stepped in as the caregiver for his sister, Vickie Lee, after their parents died. DayBreak provides a short break for him and is “intellectually engaging for my 61-year-old cognitively impaired sister.”
On Sept. 9, DayBreak staff, participants and donors, including Charlie, Craig and Vickie Lee, met to tour the future as the program almost quadruples in size in June, to 19 participants, by moving into a mountain log complex that’s been a longtime preschool on North West Street.
DayBreak clients are served in Teller, El Paso and Park counties.
After the tour, a capital expansion benefit meal was shared at Swiss Chalet, where it was announced that several major grants are already in place.
The larger location, zoned for more participants, is the dream of Paula Levy, who has worked with those with Alzheimer’s over the past 29 years. “I fell in love with that population and had started an adult day care in Namaste.” She has continued support groups at the library in Woodland Park as she runs DayBreak, which she calls a “one-stop shop for family members.”
Levy considered it “a sign” that the rustic building should be their new home when she saw a colorful painted sunrise on the stone fireplace at the preschool, which is moving to a nearby location when the owner retires.
