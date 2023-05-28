They’re all about dance, so it was a perfect fit that members and guests of the Dance Alliance of the Pikes Peak Region learned East Coast Swing at their “Swing Into Spring” fundraiser.

In the spacious Peel House on North Cascade Avenue, dancers from Dance Wonderland taught the steps before open dancing to the music of Boyd Sweeney and the Moldy Figs.

The April 29 evening at the historic location also included a catered pasta dinner and desserts and an opportunity for group President Stephanie Horton to update about Dance Alliance programs. “We want everyone to enjoy dance,” she said.

The group’s three pillars, explained Horton: “Education and outreach, presenting and production.”

For example, their Hit-it Program exposes students at low-income schools to dance and an opportunity to watch a professional program at Ent Center for the Arts.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

President Emeritus Beth Carlson announced an Oct. 15 event bringing in Gaspard & Dancers from North Carolina for performances and a master class. A second 2023 event is in the planning stages.

The Dance Alliance of the Pikes Peak Region was founded in 1977 as the nonprofit Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, bringing in world-famous dance companies. That continues as the Dance Alliance, which has also provided more than $50,000 in aid to local dance students through the longtime Esther Geoffrey Scholarship Competition.

As an alliance, it is the “central body uniting the existing dance communities in the Pikes Peak region.” The nonprofit’s vision: “Every body moves.”

Led by Horton, the group’s officers include Emily Murawski, past president; Barbara Shapiro; Lori Obermeyer; Beth Carlson; and Rachel NK Torres.

For more: dappr.org