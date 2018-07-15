It was Cindy Fowler’s legacy.
The totally Western woman in the pink cowboy boots, who lost a hard-fought battle with breast cancer in 2012, had founded the fundraiser Cowgirls & Cocktails during treatment. She had seen first-hand the unanticipated expenses and needs of other women: post-surgical camisoles, gas vouchers, wigs, meals, access to treatment and much more.
Before the 11th annual Cowgirls & Cocktails on June 8 in Norris-Penrose Event Center’s newly renovated Indoor Arena, the volunteer committee, many of them longtime friends of Fowler, raised a toast her way. Over the years, the nonprofit Cowgirls Against Cancer, under the umbrella of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation, has raised more than $500,000 to be awarded in grants.
The committee putting together Fowler’s traditional evening of Western hats, shopping, country music, auctions and bartending competitions: Liz Anderson, Laurie Carroll, Candy Chernak, Deanne Funkhouser, Sharon Goeglein, Joan Hamilton, Lori Kurtz, Corliss Palmer, Randa Tapia, Rosemarie Venezia, Connie Whitmire and Robin Winiger.
Teams of fellows donned pink aprons and cowboy hats to compete for tips as bartenders. The mixing champs, who kept things lively singing “Pucker Up, Buttercup” as an invitation to buy the signature drink by that name, were Brad and Jeff Renehan, Ron Fitch and James Kilpatrick,
