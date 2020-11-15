For 13 years, all-pink Cowgirls & Cocktails events have provided support for those with breast cancer.
A variety of fun-filled, crowd-packed, fundraising gatherings fulfilled grants for special needs ranging from soft camisole vests following surgery and wigs when hair is lost during chemo to meal deliveries, transportation vouchers and classes for those going through cancer.
The hard-working core team of volunteers in cowboy boots, with support from Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, refused to let COVID-19 get in their way and their Cowgirls Against Cancer mission this year (cowgirlsagainstcancer.org).
They turned October into a breast cancer awareness month with online and Facebook fundraising and testimonials and small in-person projects.
Kicking it off was a happy hour early in the month at Good Company Bar featuring curbside food pick-up and drive-up to-go “Pink Pony” cocktails in keepsake cups. For those comfortable in socially distanced and masked in-person locales, there were activities and entertainment on an outdoor patio.
Then it was a special afternoon for women in the community at a fundraising time set aside for shopping, sipping wine and snacking on iced cowboy-boot cookies at Kari Reyner’s fab’rik boutique.
Cowgirls Against Cancer also took their mission to the public at the Backyard Farmers Market in Black Forest.
The month concluded back at Good Company Bar with the Cowgirls & Cocktails team and entertainment by Papi Sorrels.
Other nonprofit fundraisers
• For the month of November, an opportunity to see virtual Olympians, replacing the annual Breakfast of Champions gathering, supporting the 93,000 patients served by Peak Vista Community Health Centers. Hear Mary Lou Retton, Apolo Ohno and others: peakvista.org.
• Replacing the 2020 Red Ribbon Ball, Safer Celebration ongoing virtual fundraiser presentations from HIV experts, coloradohealthnetwork.org
• Forks with Franco & Friends, a benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18, meal kits to cook lasagna at home with chef Franco Pisani live streamed, $60, wine available, tinyurl.com/y42gas2a
• Night Out Project for The Place a former affiliate of Urban Peak, for homeless youth, Nov. 19-20, sleep out or donate to a team or participant shown online, theplacecos.org.
• Turkey Trot 5K to benefit Pikes Peak YMCA programs, virtual, run whenever and wherever you want, register through Nov. 23. ppymca.org/turkeytrot2020
• “In the Kitchen with Brother Luck” for Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, the chef cooks virtually from his restaurant, $75 includes an at-home cooking kit. Register: courtcare.org.
Linda Navarro, The Gazette