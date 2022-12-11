Bells are ringing, and those colorful Salvation Army Red Kettles are out in 60 local areas for the holidays.
The annual fundraising drive had a superstar kickoff at Boot Barn Hall on Nov. 18 with a touching appearance by legendary country star Randy Travis and wife Mary.
Travis had an almost-fatal stroke and brain surgery in 2013 and aphasia left him unable to understand speech or to speak. His first public appearance during recovery wasn’t until 2017.
At Boot Barn Hall, a sold-out crowd of almost 500 raised $190,000 toward this year’s goal of $500,000.
Randy and Mary Travis had special seats onstage for the Rock the Red Kettle Kickoff and The Music of Randy Travis Tour with vocalist James Dupré, who was hand-picked by the couple. A pitch-perfect baritone, was a four-chair turn on “The Voice,” chosen for John Legend’s team. Rolling Stone called Dupré one of the “10 Country Artists You Need to Know.”
There were tears and cheers as Travis joined Dupré, singing the final “Amen” of his iconic country hit “Forever and Ever Amen” and “Amazing Grace.” They have appeared together as well at the Ryman in Nashville, Tenn.
Randy and Mary Travis are longtime supporters of the Salvation Army, and he headlined the National Red Kettle Campaign at a Dallas Cowboys halftime show in 1998.
Mary Travis told guests how all beautiful music is made from just seven notes.
“We’re all like those seven notes,” she said. “And sometimes we’re missing a few notes because of addiction, homelessness or other difficult things and The Salvation Army helps put all those notes back together for people so they can make beautiful music again.”
Learning that the song “Silver Bells” had been inspired by the Salvation Army bell ringers, Mary said, “When y’all hear those little bells out there go make a difference for those who can’t do it for themselves.” The Christmas song was performed by Dupre’ before the first red kettle bells rang to kick off the campaign.
Opening act for Rock the Red Kettle Kickoff was multiple Gazette Best of the Springs Band winner Wirewood Station.
The Red Kettle campaign runs through Christmas Eve and volunteers are needed to help ring the bells; see coloradosprings.salvationarmy.org
An interesting fact: The annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign began in 1891 when a Salvation Army captain in San Francisco set up a crab pot at Oakland Ferry Landing to collect money for the poor at Christmas.
The campaign has become one of the longest-running and most recognizable fundraising efforts in the world. Kettles are now used in such distant lands as South Korea, Japan, Chile and throughout Europe.