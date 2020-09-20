So many special people, events and objects tell the sesquicentennial stories of Colorado Springs from 1871 to the present.
That history will be told in 150 stories and displays in COS@150 at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.
The beginning of the special project was announced during the museum’s signature Gift of History annual fundraiser Aug. 27, when donors, volunteers and supporters were invited virtually to begin suggesting story subjects. Financial donations will go toward this project and other museum programs at cspm.org.
COS@150 was planned to begin as part of the July 2021 city celebration, but these unusual days of the COVID-19 pandemic inspired staff to start it early, on Jan. 30, 2021, instead, announced Leah Davis Witherow, curator of history. As one online speaker said, “In challenging times, we turn to museums for inspiration.”
What people, artifacts, stories, events and happenings matter from the past, today and for the future, Witherow asked.
That first artifact, important in the city’s story, has already been donated, Witherow announced. It’s the distinctive red World War II fighter pilot Tuskegee Airman jacket of local resident Frank Macon. As a youth growing up here Macon worked at Spruce Street Garage to pay for flying lessons, and was in the Civil Air Patrol and Army Air Corps. The jacket he earned serving with the revered World War II unit “represents his unflappable determination to achieve his dreams and his courage to serve his country,” Witherow said.
There are 149 other stories to be collected, “drawn from our vast archives, collections, and members of our community,” said Witherow and museum Director Matt Mayberry.
Suggestions from residents can be emailed to Witherow at leah.witherow@coloradosprings.gov.
A grant supporting the museum’s contribution to the 2021 Sesquicentennial Celebration has come from El Pomar Foundation.
