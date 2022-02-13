Music and sports were a perfect combination for the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild’s formal Winter Dinner at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
The evening’s downbeat began with a quartet from the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony performing during the cocktail hour for the approximately 150 guests, many who toured the interactive and history-filled museum.
An icy blue two-story AV wall, usually filled with winter sports action, was the elegant backdrop for the dining area.
From one of the balconies came the call to dinner by Colorado Springs Philharmonic musicians Sergei Vassiliev, principal clarinet, and JJ Sechan, principal bassoon.
As guests enjoyed a dinner of lobster tail and beef tenderloin, 12 musicians from the Philharmonic, led by Concertmaster Michael Hanson, performed Antonio Vivaldi’s “Winter (The Four Seasons),” Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings” and Astor Piazzolla’s “Invierno Porteño” (Buenos Aires winter from “Estaciones Porteña”).
There was also time for the inviting silent auction with trips including Hawaii, gold and diamond earrings, a performing arts package of events and the pièce de résistance, a 10-year-old Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.
The evening raised over $60,000 for the guild’s mission since 1954 of supporting music, youth music including the Youth Symphony Young Solo Artist competition, music programs, the Philharmonic, scholarships and more.
Joy Maples, Guild president, was enthusiastic: “The Winter Dinner was a fantastic evening of fun and fundraising with outstanding people who love, appreciate and care about keeping symphonic music a vibrant part of Colorado Springs.”
Classical music performance is back, said Maples, and was celebrated when Philharmonic Board Chair Pam Shockley-Zalabak, who had served as interim CEO of the Olympic & Paralympic Museum, gave Philharmonic Music Director Josep Caballé-Domenech an award honoring his 11th season. The maestro will lead the orchestra through the 2022-23 season.
The Guild Board of Directors, led by Maples, includes Stephanie Edwards, Lisa Keenan, Dawn Conley, Andrew Will, Robyn Hamilton, Deron Hickman, Leslie Castle, Dee Shaver, Justin Burns, Jessica Erling, JJ Kaelin, Mary Koepp, Jessica Kyle, Trudi Pruett, Jen Furda and Rose Marie Lyda.